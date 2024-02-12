Jake Moody 53-yard field goal gives 49ers late 19-16 lead

San Francisco has taken a late 19-16 lead with 1:53 left in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers got their drive going quickly with a Brock Purdy pass down the left side to Juaun Jennings that gained 23 yards down to the San Francisco 48.

On the next play, a reverse to Deebo Samuel gained 9 yards to the Chiefs’ 43. Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis went down on Samuel’s run but was able to jog off the field under his own power.

Christian McCaffrey converted second-and-1 with a 3-yard run, putting San Francisco at the Kansas City 40.

McCaffrey then got a pitch on the left side that went for a 5-yard gain, putting the Niners on the brink of field-goal range with about three minutes left.

Georg Kittle caught a pass for no gain to set up a big third-and-4 after the two-minute warning.

Following the stoppage, the Chiefs got a free rusher at Purdy and rushed his throw to force an incompletion on the left side.

That brought out kicker Jake Moody for a 53-yard field goal attempt which sailed right through the uprights, giving the 49ers a three-point lead with 1:53 left on the clock.