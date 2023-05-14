Jake Moody, 49ers' rookie jersey numbers for 2023 NFL season revealed

49ers' rookie jersey numbers for 2023 NFL season revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed all nine of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, as well as their 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

The entire group reported to Santa Clara for class work with their position groups on the field for two days, one of which was open to media. Ahead of their practice sessions, the rookies chose their jersey numbers.

Here is the full list of jersey numbers for the 49ers' 2023 draft class:

No. 4 - K Jake Moody

No. 9 - TE Brayden Willis

No. 10 - WR Ronnie Bell

No. 27 - S Ji'Ayir Brown

No. 28 - CB Darrell Luter Jr.

No. 33 - DL Robert Beal Jr.

No. 50 - LB Jalen Graham

No. 53 - LB Dee Winters

No. 81 - TE Cameron Latu

Current rules allow all rookies to remain at team facilities, regardless of the graduation dates of the colleges they attended. This permits the entire class to stay in Santa Clara though the end of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Veteran players have been at the team facility since April 17 — the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program that consists of film work and conditioning. Currently the team is in Phase 2, which includes on-field work that is closed to media.

OTAs officially begin May 22, where we will see rookies and veterans on the field for the first time of the 2023 NFL season. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 13-15.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast