How Jake Merklinger and Calvary went down fighting in an epic playoff loss to Cedar Grove

Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger embraced Cavalier head coach Mark Stroud near midfield in an emotional moment Friday night at William Buck Godfrey Stadium in Decatur, and then the senior quarterback, headed to Tennessee on a scholarship, did the same with a number of his teammates.

The Cavs saw their special season come to an end as Cedar Grove edged Calvary 49-42 in an unforgettable battle.

Trailing 14-7 at the half, the Cavalier offense scored on all five of its possessions in the second half to give Cedar Grove all it could handle. But time after time, the Saints responded with big plays — including a 99-yard kickoff return by Malachi Miller and a 56-yard scoring pass from EJ Colson to Devin Carter.

But Merklinger and his teammates left it all on the field in an amazing effort. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a rugged 22 yard score with 4:16 left to cut the Saint lead to 42-35.

He hit his best friend and classmate Caden Arnold seven times for 111 yards and three scores and connected with another lifelong friend in Michael Smith five times for 74 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Jake Merklinger (center) embraces teammate Caden Arnold, while coach Mark Stroud walks off the field after Cedar Grove beat the Cavaliers in a Class 3A state semifinal Friday in Decatur.

After the game, Stroud met with his squad on the field and let them know he was proud of how they played in this game, and all season long.

"This was a microcosm of how we played all year — scrapping to the very end," Stroud said. "We didn't win this game tonight, but we won — trust me, we won. It was a battle to the end. We knew it was going to be a war. And in a game like this, there is little margin for error; a couple of mistakes cost us. But I'm so proud of how we played all year. We had this no-name defense that did such a great job.

"And Jake had such a great season. I've seen a lot of guys in his shoes, with all the accolades he had — that don't perform," Stroud said. "But he delivered all year long. That touchdown run at the end showed what kind of player he is, and he went down in his last game fighting to the end."

Jake Merklinger of Calvary runs out of bounds after gaining positive yards in a playoff win over Wesleyan on Nov. 24, 2023.

Calvary had a hard time stopping Cedar Grove's high octane offense. Junior running back Bo Walker, who is committed to UGA, ran for 112 yards and three scores on 21 carries, while his classmate, quarterback EJ Colson, who has committed to UCF, ran for 136 yards on 16 carries with touchdown sprints of 40 and 42 yards. Sophomore Devin Carter, the star athlete committed to FSU, had four catches for 86 yards and a score.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and tight ends coach Alec Abeln were on the sideline to support Merklinger and came away impressed with a performance that showed Merklinger's heart.

"It's tough to lose a game like this, but I'm super proud of how we played tonight," Merklinger said. "I'm grateful for my four years at Calvary and everything my coaches, teammates and the fans have done to support me and my teammates. These guys are my best friends; we're a brotherhood, and we played with effort and toughness in our last game — that's all you can ask for."

Arnold, known for his precision route running, excellent hands and high football IQ, closed out the season with more than 1,000 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns. He was emotional with all his teammates in the locker room afterward.

"We lost a tough one. It's not the way we wanted the season to end," Arnold said. "But if you're going to go out, you go out fighting. Our offense didn't get stopped once in the second half. When I hugged Jake after the game — he said the last eight years playing with me have been the best of his life, and I said I felt the same way. He's the best friend you could ever ask for."

