How Jake Merklinger and Calvary Day playmakers won a battle with rival Savannah Christian

The highly-anticipated matchup between No. 2 ranked Calvary Day and No. 5 Savannah Christian lived up to the hype and then some Friday at the Raiders home field of Pooler Stadium.

Calvary won 42-21, but that wasn't reflective of how close the game was as the Cavs scored twice in the final 2:13 to put things away to secure the 300th win in school history.

Jake Merklinger, Calvary's senior quarterback who has committed to Tennessee, showed his heart with a 9-yard scoring run to put the Cavs up 35-21 with 2:13 left.

This was the 9-yard TD run by Jake Merklinger that put Calvary up 35-21 on SCPS with 2:13 left @Cavalier_Sports @JakeMerklinger @SCPSAthletics pic.twitter.com/URje54dhR7 — Dennis Knight (@DennisKnightSMN) September 23, 2023

Then his classmate, South Carolina-bound Michael Smith, had a 55-yard pick-six 47 seconds later for the final score of the game. Smith, a 4-star tight end prospect, made a rare appearance defensively in this game that should decide the Region 3-3A title.

Cavaliers #6 Caden Arnold lugs in a pass in the endzone and scores another touchdown for The Cavaliers.

It was a battle between Calvary's highly-regarded offense against a talent-laden front seven for SCPS, led by five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, the top-ranked junior recruit, regardless of position. Freshman edge rusher Damion Guyton, who already has offers from UGA and South Carolina, and Griffin kept the pressure on Merklinger (15 of 22 for 233 yards and a touchdown) all night. But Merklinger, with his quick reads and quick release, was still able to make plays.

Merkinger credited his offensive line, featuring 3-year starter John Offer, John Swindell, Moses Echols, Jonathan Jones and Sam Hensley for an outstanding effort. He wasn't sacked on the night.

Cavilars receiver #3 Thomas Blackshear catches a long pass by #4 Jake Merklinger and is called down at the 2-yard line.

"They were going against two of the best defensive linemen in the country," said Merklinger, who rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries "And they did a great job containing them and giving me some time. And I think we have one of the best group of receivers in the country -- and they came up big tonight"

He connected with Thomas Blackshear eight times for 117 yards, while Smith had two catches for 46 yards and Arnold added three receptions for 40 yards.

Savannah Christian (3-2, 1-1 in Region 3-3A) got on the board first when Jamari McIvory, the junior who won state titles in the 200 and 400 meters last spring, picked off a Merklinger pass and flew into the end zone from 83 yards out. It was his fourth interception of the season.

But Calvary (5-0, 2-0) countered with a big-play of its own as Caden Arnold, who also had a touchdown catch, ran back the ensuing kickoff for a 66-yard score.

Cavaliers quarterback #4 Jak Merklinger powers through a line of Raiders and scores a touchdown, giving the cavaliers a strong lead in the last few minutes of the 4th quarter.

Sophomore Blaise Thomas, the new starter at quarterback for the Raiders, broke loose for a 32-yard scoring run and then hit South Carolina-commit David Bucey for a 21-yard score in the first half and the game was tied 21-21 at intermission.

He finished 5 of 11 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, with two coming in the final 1:26.

The Calvary defense, led by junior lineman Buddy Mathis Jr., held SCPS to 178 yards of total offense. Calvary had 324 yards of total offense.

