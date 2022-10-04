The Cowboys placed long snapper Jake McQuaide on injured reserve Tuesday. McQuaide will miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps on his final snap Sunday, the team announced.

The team worked out long snappers Garrison Sanborn, Antonio Ortiz, Matt Overton and Tucker Addington on Tuesday. The Cowboys signed Overton and Addington to the practice squad, and this week, one will win the snapping job for Sunday.

McQuaide has never missed a start since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Rams in 2011. He will miss the final 13 games this season.

McQuaide earned two trips to the Pro Bowl with the Rams before following special teams coach John Fassel to the Cowboys. McQuaide signed with Dallas in 2021.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Jake McQuaide out for the year with a torn triceps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk