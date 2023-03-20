Jake McQuaide signs with Lions

The Lions worked out long snapper Jake McQuaide on Saturday.

The team agreed to terms with him on a one-year, $1.317 million deal, with a $152,500 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

McQuaide, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys. He tore a triceps that required surgery and ended his 2022 season in a Week 4 game against the Commanders.

It was the first games he has missed in an 11-year career that began as an undrafted free agent with the Rams.

McQuaide played in two Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the Rams.

