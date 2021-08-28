Jake McQuaide looks to replace Cowboys cult hero as long snapper of the present

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to worry about a long snapper since 2005. L.P. Ladouceur owned the starting role for 16 years but the Cowboys decided over the offseason that two-time Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide would assume the role. He has huge shoes to fill after the consistency Ladouceur showed for almost two decades.

McQuaide has connections to the coaching staff, playing under second-year special teams coordinator John Fassel while with the Rams organization. Working together for more than half a decade, it makes sense the pair would find their way back together soon enough. McQuaide is part of a full special teams overhaul made by Fassel, who also brought in kicker Greg Zuerlein to get familiar guys around him.

The pressure to be perfect is there for McQuaide after Ladouceur’s departure and in a position like long snapper, there is no room for error.

Our player profile countdown series continues with No. 44, Jake McQuaide.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 44 Position: Long Snapper Age: 33 Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 247 pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio High School: Elder College: Ohio State Draft: Undrafted in 2011 Acquired: 2021 free agency

NFL Stats

Games Played: 160 Tackles: 9 Pro Bowl: 2016, 2017

Player Profile

For McQuaide, this season on a new team shouldn't come with many differences. Snapping for the same kicker and coordinator, he should fit right in as most long snappers with his reputation do. At such an unspoken position, being a Pro Bowl-caliber player speaks to his consistency. There hopefully won't be any talk about McQuaide during the season and he'll step in as if Ladouceur never left. With that said, his arrival is bittersweet for fans that knew of Ladouceur's value and consistency in Dallas and any mistake for McQuaide won't be taken lightly. For all the questions on the special teams unit, McQuaide shouldn't draw any eyes and be the most consistent player on the field.

