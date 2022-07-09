Jake McGee DFA'd; Luis Gonzalez return gives Giants offense reinforcements

Giants DFA McGee, hope for offensive spark by activating González originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jake McGee just couldn’t figure it out this season.

The Giants designated McGee for assignment Saturday, a move that likely marks an end to his tenure with the organization.

McGee served as the Giants’ primary closer last season, finishing sixth in the National League with 31 saves while also tallying a 2.72 ERA, 3.35 FIP and 8.7 K/9.

In 2022, however, McGee never found his footing. In 21 1/3 innings, the 35-year-old racked up more earned runs (17) than strikeouts (11) and registered a 7.17 ERA and 1.547 WHIP.

To take his place on the roster, the Giants activated Luis González from the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has been San Francisco’s breakout star this season, batting .302/.361/.447 with 16 extra-base hits. He was named the NL’s Rookie of the Month in May.

The Giants, losers of 12 of their last 15 games, are in desperate need of an offensive spark. Aside from the 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, San Francisco hasn’t scored more than four runs in a game since June 25.

Additionally, San Francisco placed right-handed pitcher Zack Littell on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled right-hander Yunior Marte from Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants continue their four-game series with the San Diego Padres at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

