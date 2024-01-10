Jake McCabe with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Jake McCabe (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/09/2024
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Cubs have finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
Trade talk constantly surrounds Toronto, but in Schröder, the franchise has a hand well-versed in the ups and downs of the NBA marketplace.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Watt suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Ravens.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Every Super Bowl is a gem, but not all Super Bowl matchups are created equal.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
The 49ers and Ravens enter the postseason as the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.
Jacksonville went from 8-3 with a two-game lead in the division to missing the playoffs entirely. This is still a good team, but the reverberations have probably only just begun.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
The Lions potentially lost a key player with their postseason scheduled to start next week.
The Dolphins are going to be missing two major weapons in the AFC East championship game.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.