What Jake Majors’ injury means for Texas moving forward

Texas’ starting center, Jake Majors, will be out for approximately 6-8 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against Oklahoma.

Luckily for Texas, Cole Hutson should be available for their matchup against Houston after the bye week.

With the stellar offensive line play from Texas through six weeks, the Longhorns cannot afford any more injuries to the front five.

If Majors’ recovery goes well, he should make it back towards the end of the season if the Longhorns are still in the hunt for the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff.

Majors, Texas’ second-best offensive lineman thus far according to PFF, has been playing great football at the center position. With a 79.5 pass block grade, the sophomore from Frisco will be hard to replace.

Since Hutson will be filling his shoes, it gives Texas an experienced lineman to pair with Kelvin Banks, Christian Jones, DJ Campbell, and Hayden Conner.

Hutson started all 13 games for Texas last season at right guard and was named to ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team. He has allowed zero sacks and only one pressure in two games this season before going down with an injury against Wyoming in Week 3.

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns will face the Houston Cougars next week and will rely on the sophomore to bring his A-game.

