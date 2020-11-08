Jake Luton’s second pass goes for 73-yard touchdown

Probably no one started Jake Luton in fantasy football today, but maybe they should have.

Jake Luton, in case you don’t know who he is, is the Jaguars’ rookie starter at quarterback. The Oregon State product is playing because Gardner Minshew is out with a thumb injury. At this rate, Luton will Wally Pipp Gardner Minshew.

Luton’s second career pass went for a 73-yard touchdown to DJ Chark. It was Chark’s first touchdown since Week 4 when he had two against Cincinnati.

The three-play, 75-yard drive took only 52 seconds. James Robinson gained 2 yards on a first-down run, and then Luton threw incomplete before finding Chark running wide open downfield.

The Jaguars had a 7-0 lead, but that quickly disappeared.

Houston scored in 35 seconds, going 75 yards in two plays. Deshaun Watson found Brandin Cooks for a 57-yard score.

