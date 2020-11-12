Jaguars QB Jake Luton says it's 'pretty surreal' to face Aaron Rodgers

Jake Luton was 9 years old when the Packers picked Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft, so there’s a pretty big experience gap between the two quarterbacks.

That gap won’t stop Luton from being in the same position as Rodgers on Sunday. Luton will be starting at quarterback for the Jaguars at Lambeau Field, which is a place that Luton says he’s “dreamed of playing” since he was a kid.

Playing there while Rodgers is leading the opposing offense will only add to the dreamlike quality of things.

“It’s pretty surreal, a guy that I have a lot of respect for,” Luton said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I was a big fan of him growing up. There are a lot of things he does that no one else can really do. He’s a wizard with a football. It’s really exciting to get out there and get to play ball against him.”

Between Rodgers and the chance to make a case for being the starter in Jacksonville even after Gardner Minshew is healthy, there’s a lot for Luton to think about in the days leading up to the game. He said he’s focused on himself and the team amid those storylines, and we’ll see how that approach plays out on Sunday.

Jake Luton: “Pretty surreal” to start same game as Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk