The Jake Layman Era ends in Portland with a trade to Minnesota

The Jake Layman Era in Portland has come to an end.

The popular 6-9 forward out of Maryland has agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that is said to pay the 25-year-old, three-year veteran $11.5 million. To facilitate that move, Neil Olshey, Portland's president of basketball operations, engineered a trade with the Timberwolves that sent Layman away in return for a $1.8 million trade exception and the rights to 27-year-old, 6-9 European player Bojan Dubljevic. That spared the two teams from having to go through an offer-sheet process, which can be lengthy during a free-agent signing period.

Layman appeared in 141 games during his three seasons as a Blazer and averaged 4.6 points. He had some outstanding moments last season, with three games of more than 20 points and some crowd-pleasing dunks, but played sparingly in the playoffs and shot just 30.2 percent from three-point range during his career.

"We're extremely appreciative of how hard Neil Olshey worked with us to accommodate what we were trying to accomplish in sign and trade," Layman's agent, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. "The deal couldn't have happened without the Blazers looking out for Jake's best interests."

Facilitating a deal of this nature is something Olshey has done in the past and it shows his organization to be player- and agent-friendly, which can pay off later.

The Trail Blazers are not allowed to comment on the deal until July 6, but one would assume they felt the price of the Layman contract to be too high to match, given the circumstances. Portland is in the luxury tax and also has agreed to terms with free agent small forwards Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezenja and has agreed to re-sign Rodney Hood, as well as picking another small forward, Nassir Little, in the draft.

The team is still looking for a free-agent center but that market will become more clear once the Lakers – still holding a lot of cap space – find out if they are getting Kawhi Leonard.