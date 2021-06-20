Jake Lamb's two-run homer

Alvin Toles, the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, prays for his son who is mentally ill.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make. Brooklyn can lock its Big 3 in through 2026 by signing each player to a contract extension this offseason.
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.
Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, has 22 homers and is tied for second-most in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The San Diego Padres didn't lose their swagger even though they lost their biggest star, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Three innings after Tatis walked off the field after reinjuring his left shoulder, his replacement, rookie Kim Ha-seong, sent Petco Park into a frenzy when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Padres to a wild 7-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds. As he approached the dugout following his trot, Kim called for Manny Machado to drape the “Swagg Chain” — a garish necklace used to celebrate big moments — around his neck.
Sam Presti wins again.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Sergio Garcia's fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole Saturday at Torrey Pines nearly kicked back all the way to his feet.
The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or ...
Defenceman Ryan Pulock made a desperation save in the dying seconds with the net empty as the New York Islanders held on to beat Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday in game four of their NHL playoff semi-final series.
Vanderbilt made it to Omaha with a young team, one almost entirely different from the one that won the national championship here in 2019. It was one of the Commodores' old hands, though, who got them off to a winning start at the College World Series this year. Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Vandy a 7-6 win over Arizona on Saturday night.
Brian Harman was under par at the U.S. Open until four-putting from 5 feet and making triple bogey Saturday at Torrey Pines.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.
Surely the White Sox knew topping the American League won't be easy. But three tough days in the series with the Astros have hammered that point home.
Walker Buehler took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before losing it, and the Dodgers won 9-3 to give Arizona its record 16th consecutive loss.
Makenna Miller has been voted district offensive MVP in back-to-back years.