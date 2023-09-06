Jake Haener issues statement after six-game suspension announced

Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener will miss the first six games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

He issued a statement shortly after the announcement of the suspension.

"I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer," Haener said. "I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contain the banned ingredient. I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love. However, I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible."

Haener, a fourth-round pick this spring, went 38-of-72 for 395 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in three preseason games.

He is the third-string quarterback behind Derek Carr and Jameis Winston.