Jake Guentzel with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/02/2023
Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/02/2023
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about the streaking Orlando Magic (8 straight wins!), Detroit Pistons (15 straight losses!) and their thoughts to improve the NBA In-Season Tournament.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.