Jake Guentzel with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward. In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season. The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.