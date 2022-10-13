Jake Funk signs with Saints practice squad after being waived by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made the somewhat surprising decision to waive Jake Funk this week as part of a roster shuffling in wake of recent injuries. He cleared waivers, which made him a free agent, and he quickly found a new home.

Funk signed with the Saints’ practice squad and according to Ian Rapoport, he had several offers from other teams. The Rams drafted Funk in the seventh round in 2021 and he served as both a backup running back and kick returner during his time in Los Angeles.

He carried the ball twice for 5 yards last season but did not get any touches this year; he only played one offensive snap in the first five weeks, only playing special teams.

Former #Rams RB Jake Funk, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the #Saints practice squad, source said. Had several offers, chose this opportunity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

