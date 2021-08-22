Jake Funk really caught Sean McVay’s eye with 56-yard game vs. Raiders

The result was the same, but the Los Angeles Rams looked much better in their second preseason game against the Raiders than they did in the opener against the Chargers. That’s especially true of Jake Funk, who had a lot more running room this time around than he did against L.A.

The rookie running back rushed for 56 yards on only seven carries, ripping off runs of 12, 14 and 19 yards. There’s a lot to like about the way he played in just his second preseason game, and Sean McVay was among the many who were impressed by Funk’s performance.

“I saw a lot from Funk. I thought he did a good job,” McVay said after the game. “I thought Xavier (Jones) made a couple plays. You saw him catch a couple of passes and be able to create a little bit. But I really felt Funk tonight. I thought he did a great job being able to create some explosive runs, one from the dot, one from the offset gun. But, it was good to see those guys make plays.”

Jones had a nice performance himself, rushing for 29 yards on his seven attempts, including a 12-yard run. He also caught a pass for 10 yards on second-and-8 and had runs of 12 and 13 yards called back due to penalties.

But Funk showed great burst, vision and even power, running over a defender on his first long run of the night to pick up 12 yards.

Bringin' the Funk 🕺@jakefunk34 with an explosive run for a first down pic.twitter.com/luvPht4Ky4 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 22, 2021

Funk is not only a lock to make the 53-man roster as a seventh-round rookie, but don’t rule out the possibility of him backing up Darrell Henderson Jr. as RB2. As long as he can block in pass protection and break off a few big plays the way he did Saturday night, he’s going to have a future with the Rams.