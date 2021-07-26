Jake Funk not changing approach despite chance to step up with Cam Akers out

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
Cam Akers was projected to be the Rams’ starting running back this season before he suffered a torn Achilles while training. Now that he’s likely out for the year, everyone on the running back depth chart moves up a spot.

That puts Darrell Henderson Jr. at the top as the starter, with Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson behind him. Funk wasn’t expected to have much of a role as a rookie, but with Akers sidelined, that could change.

What won’t change is his approach to the season. He’s still going into camp with the same mindset of competing as hard as he can each day.

“I look at it the same way I did, whether Cam was active or not,” he told reporters Sunday. “You got to come in and prove yourself every single day. Regardless of who is in the room, it’s a business. So, at the end of the day, you just got to come in and prove yourself. Yeah, there’s an opportunity when another running back goes down, but I don’t look at it that way. I come into the building with the same mindset every single day and just focus on me and try to be the best version of myself.”

Funk says he learned a lot during OTAs and minicamp this spring, and over the last month and a half, he worked hard studying the playbook and offense, which should only help him as camp gets underway.

He also trained with some notable running backs in Florida ahead of his rookie season, working out at the same gym as Le’Veon Bell, Carlos Hyde and Michael Carter.

“I went down to Bommarito Performance Systems down in Aventura, Florida. I was there for three weeks. I was there with a lot of NFL guys, working out with guys like Le’Veon Bell, Carlos Hyde, Mike Carter – rookie running back for the Jets. We all were down there together working out, along with guys at other positions. It was a great opportunity for me. I was there during combine training, so I decided to go back down there because I really enjoyed it.”

Obviously, being around two veteran running backs, Funk picked their brain a bit. And the common piece of advice he received was to work hard every day and put in time in the film room.

“Being in the film room is what separates guys a lot,” he said. “You being able to study film (and) break it down ultimately translates into faster play, you’re thinking less and you’re just playing more within the game.”

Funk is an explosive running back with return ability, too. His biggest question mark coming into the NFL is durability, having suffered several significant injuries in college – including two ACL tears.

Don’t be surprised if Funk carves out a role as the second or third running back behind Henderson now that Akers is out.

