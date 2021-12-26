Jake Fromm to start for Giants vs. Eagles on Sunday

Giants Jake Fromm throwing blue jersey

While the Giants didn’t commit to a starting quarterback in the days leading up to their Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, it seems Jake Fromm will get the call on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fromm will make his first career start for the 4-10 Giants.

Fromm, who was signed from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, relieved Mike Glennon at quarterback late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. In his season debut, Fromm completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards.

The 23-year-old was signed days after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury that would eventually end his season. The University of Georgia standout was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and took his first NFL snaps in last week’s game.

Fromm will reportedly have one of the Giants’ best receivers back for Sunday’s game. Kadarius Toney is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past four games with an oblique/quad injury and landing on the league’s COVID list, according to Schefter.

Prior to his absence, the first-round pick had 35 receptions for 392 yards.



