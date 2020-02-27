Jake Fromm says playing for Chicago Bears would be like 'home away from home'

Former Georgia star Jake Fromm isn't the top-ranked quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, he's not even ranked in most draft analysts' top-five. But for a Bears team looking to add competition for Mitch Trubisky this offseason, he could be an ideal target in the second round after the bigger-name gunslingers come off the board.

Fromm started 42 games as a Bulldog and finished his college career completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards, 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Despite his high level of success against the nation's top competition, his average (at best) arm strength has scouts concerned about his ability to make all the throws on the route tree against NFL defensive backs.

Fromm, who spoke with NBC Sports Chicago in Miami during Super Bowl Week, said he isn't concerned about the public perception of his game. He has confidence in his style of play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Being me, I know what I do well and I want to be the best me I can be," Fromm said when asked about what he wants to prove to scouts during the run-up to the draft.

"I know I can go out and make all the throws I need to make. I play with my mind, play with my feet and just go out and play football."

The Bears have the benefit of some advanced scouting on Fromm. Several of his former college teammates are currently on the roster, including Leonard Floyd, Roquan Smith, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley.

And who better to ask what kind of leader and quarterback he is than two of his former pass-catchers?

"What more could you ask for?" Fromm said when asked about a potential reunion with Wims and Ridley in Chicago. "To play with those guys, especially two of the guys I've thrown the ball to. I've gone up against Roquan every single practice. It would kind of be like home away from home."

RELATED: Hang in with Austin Hooper and other TE fixes for Bears

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Jake Fromm says playing for Chicago Bears would be like 'home away from home' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago