Will Jake Fromm really be the No. 3 Commanders quarterback?

The Commanders have a perplexing situation for the third quarterback on their roster.

Based upon what he has shown thus far in his previous NFL experience, Jake Fromm leaves doubt whether he will be a good asset to have at the No. 3 quarterback spot.

Jake Fromm wanted it ALL on this one. pic.twitter.com/uO8Z56XnSB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 16, 2019

Fromm was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 draft in the fifth round (167 overall). Fromm didn’t see any actual game time for the Bills in the 2020 season.

During the 2021 preseason, Fromm was waived by the Bills, then brought back and signed to the practice squad. The Giants stepped in and signed Fromm to their roster. Fromm appeared in 3 games, starting 2 but was largely ineffective completing only 45 percent of his passes (27-60) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Still mesmerized by Jake Fromm spinning the ball in his hand before throwing it pic.twitter.com/CG5VpqIwWR — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 5, 2023

Fromm’s passer rating was 38.9, and his QBR 15.4. Consequently in March, the Giants declined to tender a qualifying offer to Fromm. From saw no action and was for some reason signed to the Commanders’ practice squad in October.

Giants safety Bobby McCain intercepting Jake Fromm twice. The last play of the Joe Judge era was a Bobby McCain interception pic.twitter.com/zKSBsnXod5 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 21, 2023

In January, the Commanders signed Fromm to a futures contract.

Story continues

I was altogether certain the Commanders were going to draft a quarterback last week to compete with Fromm for the No. 3 spot. Yet, they chose to not draft a quarterback.

A few days following the draft, the Commanders signed former Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat.

Tomorrow, Commanders Wire will take a look at DeMorat as a possible replacement for Jake Fromm for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire