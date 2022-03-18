Jake Fromm now an unrestricted free agent

After less than a year with the organization, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has been cut from the New York Giants’ quarterback room.

In November of 2021, Fromm was signed by the Giants from their practice squad after an injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones. He went in against the Dallas Cowboys on December 19, and he then got his first career start against the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 16. Fromm ended up throwing for 25 yards and one interception in the game.

Now, as the Giants begin to rebuild their quarterback room, Fromm seems to have not made the final cut.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post:

#Giants are not tendering an exclusive rights free agent offer to QB Jake Fromm, per sources. A bit of a surprise given his familiarity with #Bills Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Fromm made 2 emergency starts last year and threw his first career TD pass in finale — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 16, 2022

Fromm was a 3-year starter at the University of Georgia from 2017 until 2019. In his time with the Bulldogs, he threw for 7,236 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.