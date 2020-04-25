Jake Fromm, not even the second QB taken on Day 3, finally drafted by Buffalo Bills

Early in Jake Fromm’s career at Georgia, there was speculation he could be a high draft pick when he was finally eligible to be in the NFL draft.

Fromm declared for the draft after his junior year, and the results probably were not what he expected. Fromm fell all the way to the fifth round, where the Buffalo Bills finally drafted him with the 167th overall pick.

Fromm came into the draft as a potential Day 2 pick. But he slid to Saturday, as did former Georgia teammate Jacob Eason. Eason, who lost his starting job to Fromm, was picked in the fourth round by the Colts.

Not long after, Florida International’s James Morgan was the seventh quarterback taken off the board, to the New York Jets. Fromm was the eighth quarterback selected. The New England Patriots, a team that could have drafted a quarterback this year, selected a kicker with Fromm still on the board.

Fromm, who started and played well as a freshman at Georgia, doesn’t have fantastic arm strength and that might have hurt his draft stock. The Bills don’t need a quarterback, with former top-10 pick Josh Allen entering his second season, but in the fifth round it was a value pick.

When Fromm left Georgia a year early he likely didn’t anticipate being a fifth-round pick, behind a young quarterback the Bills are excited about. But he gets to start his NFL career, even if it was a little later than expected.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round, likely lower than he expected to go. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

More from Yahoo Sports: