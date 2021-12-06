Jake Fromm might already be getting his chance to start with Giants

All eyes in western New York are focused on Monday Night Football.

And with good reason.

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in what will be a pivotal game in the AFC standings.

But looking over to a nearby NFC club, there’s one former Bills player that might be thrust into the spotlight in a very quick manner.

Last week, the New York Giants signed quarterback Jake Fromm off of Buffalo’s practice squad.

All of a sudden, he might be QB1.

Fromm originally was added because starter Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and that left only Mike Glennon on the Giants’ 53-man roster (aside from practice squad QB Brian Lewerke, who went undrafted in 2020).

Glennon, who started against the Miami Dolphins in a loss on Sunday, is now in the concussion protocol. Glennon must have suffered the injury late in the contest as he did not miss any playing time, per Giants Wire.

During the game, Fromm was serving as his backup despite his limited time on the roster.

It’s still early in the week and Jones or Glennon might see themselves cleared from the injury report before New York’s next game, but regardless, things for the former Bills QB have certainly changed… and in a hurry, in recent weeks.

Fromm was originally a fifth-round pick of Buffalo at the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia. He only saw playing time with the Bills briefly in this year’s preseason.

Best of luck to him if things unfold in such a manner where he is seeing playing time.

The Giants’ offensive line play would likely keep the young QB on his toes throughout their next meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related