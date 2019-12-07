Jake Fromm helped off field at SEC championship after vicious LSU sack

LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) sacks Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the first half of the SEC championship game. Fromm was injured on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Jake Fromm’s afternoon at the SEC championship started ugly and turned brutal.

The Georgia quarterback came into the game against heavily favored LSU already facing a steep hill to climb; two of Fromm’s top receivers were unavailable at kickoff. But he did himself no favors, overthrowing and missing wide-open receivers. By midway through the second half, the Bulldogs were down 14-3 and looking overmatched.

On a crucial possession — Georgia’s defense had found its footing and managed to stop Joe Burrow and the scrambling Tiger offense — Fromm dropped back on second down only to see untrammeled safety Grant Delpit headed full-speed straight for him. Fromm tucked the ball, but Delpit rolled over his knee in the course of the tackle.

(via CBS)

Fromm limped a few steps and then sat back down on the field. Trainers escorted him off, and backup Stetson Bennett came in, only to overthrow the entire offense on his one pass. Fromm spent significant time in the medical tent following his injury, and eventually emerged with his ankle heavily taped.

However, Fromm would return to the field on the ensuing drive with his team trailing 17-3.

