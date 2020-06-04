Jake Fromm called out by Oregon Ducks on discriminating text messages

One day after several Oregon football players called out New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his opinion on taking a knee during the national anthem, another quarterback has been called out on his remarks.

Incriminating text messages have surfaced on social media from former Georgia Bulldog and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm.

Bills rookie QB Jake Fromm is in danger of getting cut after texts leaked of him saying guns should be expensive "so only elite white people can get them haha" pic.twitter.com/aYkfV6FxsX — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) June 4, 2020

Fromm issued an apology shortly after:

I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation. Although I never meant to imply that I am "an elite white person," as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart was not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness. -- Jake Fromm

Bills' rookie QB Jake Fromm now has apologized for using the phrase "elite white people" in a text message conversation. pic.twitter.com/RT80QooAjz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2020

And here is what the Bills had to say on the matter:

The #Bills statement on rookie QB Jake Fromm and the text messages from 2019 made public earlier. pic.twitter.com/l9WaWAxsYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Former Oregon Duck Tyrell Crosby (2014-2017) and current safety junior Jevon Holland spoke on on their personal social media:

Hi, suppressor owner here, that message does represent who you are or at least were. You said that under the assumption it wouldn't get put out for everyone to see. That's just covert racism getting exposed https://t.co/y441v0Bsd4 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) June 4, 2020

