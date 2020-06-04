Jake Fromm called out by Oregon Ducks on discriminating text messages

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

One day after several Oregon football players called out New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his opinion on taking a knee during the national anthem, another quarterback has been called out on his remarks.

Incriminating text messages have surfaced on social media from former Georgia Bulldog and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm issued an apology shortly after:

I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation. Although I never meant to imply that I am "an elite white person," as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart was not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness. -- Jake Fromm

And here is what the Bills had to say on the matter:

Former Oregon Duck Tyrell Crosby (2014-2017) and current safety junior Jevon Holland spoke on on their personal social media:

Jake Fromm called out by Oregon Ducks on discriminating text messages originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next