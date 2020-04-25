Jake Fromm: Buffalo Bills pick Georgia QB in fifth round

The Buffalo Bills have selected Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, ending his drop at number 167 overall.

Fromm was picked with the 22nd selection of the fifth round in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Fellow QBs Jacob Eason, the man he beat out at Georgia, and James Morgan were selected ahead of him on day three and, all told, Fromm was the eighth quarterback off the board.

He now joins Matt Barkley and Davis Webb as the backup options to the Bills' starting QB, Josh Allen.

Many passers had to wait patiently after Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were picked in the first six selections of round one.

Jordan Love was picked by the Green Bay Packers at number 26, while Jalen Hurts was the only day two QB (at number 53 to the Philadelphia Eagles).

Fromm then had a frustrating wait after seeing Eason (122) and Morgan (125) go off the board in quick succession a round earlier.

In three years at Georgia, Fromm had 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions, with 8,236 yards passing.

Throwing for 2,860 yards in 2019, his junior year, represented a career high, though his completion percentage dropped to a low of 60.8 per cent.

Other notable picks saw Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in round five (161), as the team continues to enhance the roster around Tom Brady.

Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver saw his fall to the fifth round ended by the Miami Dolphins at number 164.