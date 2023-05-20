Jake Ferguson named Cowboys top breakout candidate in 2023

The Cowboys have a number of players who appear on the cusp of a breakout season in 2023. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has improved every season as a pro and could be in store for a huge step forward in his third campaign.

Linebacker Damone Clark hit the ground running as a rookie; he could realistically become the top linebacker in Dallas in just his second season. Nickel cornerback DaRon Bland is another rookie who impressed in limited action in 2022. There’s no telling what a full season of work would offer. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if either Dorance Armstrong or Sam Williams took the next step as pass-rushers.

For as realistic as all those breakout candidates are, one player appears to standout above the rest: Second-year tight end Jake Ferguson.

Listing one player for every NFL team, Pro Football Focus identified Ferguson as the Cowboys top breakout candidate. With 2022 starter Dalton Schultz now in Houston, Ferguson stands to gain considerably this season.

The former fourth-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie. Used primarily as a blocker in Wisconsin’s run-heavy offense, Ferguson was surprisingly proficient as a pass catcher. Working behind the Pro Bowler, Ferguson collected 19 receptions for 174 yards as TE2.

There’s reason to believe with increased volume, TE Jake Ferguson is in store for a big year. For players who received 20-49 targets in 2022, these pass catchers did the most with their opportunities. From @Nate_Tice this shows success rate per route run. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Wdclc9Aswn — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) May 19, 2023

Ferguson is a traditional “Y” who can handle the various blocking assignments on the line. Per PFF tracking, of his 480 offensive snaps in 2022, 422 were as an inline TE.

Playing the Y role gives him the greatest opportunities for snaps since he can be a weapon in both phases of the game. Fellow second-year TE Peyton Hendershot may be the best pure pass-catcher of the bunch, but he’s likely restricted to the “F” split/slot role which caps his overall ceiling for snaps.

Even with second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker in the fold, Ferguson is expected to pick up the majority of the slack left by Schultz. Schoonmaker joins the Cowboys as a polished blocker, but the transition to the NFL is a tough one and the rookie is still relatively inexperienced as a downfield weapon.

It’s hard to argue against Ferguson being the Cowboys breakout player of the year. A number of players could make the leap in 2023 but the stage appears to be particularly set up for Ferguson.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

More 2023 Season!

Using McCarthy's history to predict Pollard's workload with Cowboys in '23 Cowboys will be hard-pressed to play faster than with Kellen Moore Cowboys News: NFL's best young talent? Is Dallas better than 2022?

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire