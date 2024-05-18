Jake Ferguson: I'm not even scratching the surface of what I can do

Tight end Jake Ferguson took on a big role in the Cowboys offense during his second season with the team.

Ferguson had 19 catches as a rookie, but took advantage of Dalton Schultz's departure to step up his production. He caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns and then capped the year with 10 catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff loss to the Packers.

A repeat of that would likely make the Cowboys happy, but Ferguson believes that the ceiling is even higher.

"To me, I think I'm not even scratching my surface," Ferguson said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "There's so many things that I want to get better at and I know I can get better at. We watch film every day of different games, even the practices we're doing now and I'm like, 'OK, I can get a lot better still.'"

The Cowboys don't have a clear No. 3 wide receiver heading into the 2024 season, but another leap forward from Ferguson might make that less of a concern come the fall.