Well, this has taken a turn.

The Cowboys trailed 20-0. They now trail 20-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson scored his first career touchdown making a couple of nifty moves on a 7-yard pass from Cooper Rush with 14:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. It completed a 15-play, 93-yard drive as momentum has changed sidelines.

The Cowboys outgained the Eagles 165 to 6 in the third quarter as Rush went 7-of-9 for 89 yards and Dallas rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries in the quarter.

The Eagles are missing right tackle Lane Johnson, now struggling to block Micah Parsons.

Jake Ferguson’s first career touchdown has Cowboys within 20-17 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk