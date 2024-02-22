Jake Ferguson: We aren't looking back at playoff loss, we're going straight through the wall

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson doesn't have a great answer for why the team fell flat in their playoff loss to the Packers last month and he isn't planning to spend a lot of time deliberating about it.

Ferguson said on NFL Network that it is "tough to say" why the Cowboys didn't play better while sharing his belief that Dallas is going to get the opposition's A-game every time they take the field. Ferguson said the Cowboys need to adopt "a kill-or-be-killed mentality" in reaction to that and that part of that mentality for the 2024 season is to leave the loss in the past by focusing on what's coming in the future.

"You can’t look back and you know, have any sort of just 'Oh, I made a bad play, so we lost,'" Ferguson said. "No, it's just on to the next, it's over with, so we played that game, clock's zero, it's time to move on to the next week. We've got to get ready for this OTA session coming up, and then also fall camp and just get ready so if we do get in this situation down the road again, where we take advantage and we aren't really looking back, we're just going straight through the wall."

The Cowboys have not been able to get through that wall in nearly three decades, but they stayed the course with head coach Mike McCarthy for their next attempt. Should they fail again, it seems likely that they'll be taking a different path the next time around.