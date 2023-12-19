Jake Elliott's epic nod to Big Dom ahead of Eagles-Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2024 NFL season has been the year of Jake Elliott appreciation (and for good reason).

The Eagles' kicker has solidified his clutch gene through the first 14 weeks of the season. He's completed 23 of 25 field goal attempts — 4/4 from at least 40 yards, 6/7 from at least 50 and he even tacked on career-long 61-yarder in Week 2 against the Vikings.

Eagles fans have known of Elliott's greatness since he joined the team as a rookie during the 2017 Super Bowl run — but it's been nice to see him receive national recognition as well.

His arrival for Monday Night Football in Seattle only adds to his greatness.

It was announced over the weekend that Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager, Dom DiSandro, has been banned from the sideline for the rest of the 2023 regular season.

DiSandro was involved in an incident with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the second half of the Week 13 matchup in Philly. He was banned from the sideline during last week's matchup against Dallas while the NFL continued to investigate the incident.

While he's still able to travel with the team, he is not permitted on the sideline for the final four games.

Enter Elliott's epic moment.

As the team was traveling to Lumen Field on Monday, the Eagles captured a great interaction between the kicker and chief security officer.

Did you catch that?

A "Big Dom" sweatshirt for the trip.

Credit: Philadelphia Eagles

Nicely done, Elliott. (Also, how can we get one of those?)