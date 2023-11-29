Jake Elliott named Special Teams Player of the Week … again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season.

This time, Elliott is being rewarded for his performance in the Eagles’ 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal in the rain with just 20 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Eagles were able to pull out a win once they got there.

“Nobody I'd rather have in the NFL more than Jake Elliott,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Shoot, to me he's the best kicker in the NFL. He's so clutch. He's so clutch, right?”

Elliott, 28, is now 3-for-3 in his career on field goals from 59+ yards and he is now 6-for-7 this season on kicks of 50+ yards.

With this award, Elliott becomes the first Eagles player to win Special Teams Player of the Week three times in a season since Darren Sproles in 2014. Overall, this is Elliott’s sixth Player of the Week honor:

2017: Week 3

2021: Week 11

2022: Week 18

2023: Weeks 1, 4, 12

The Eagles have made their fans sweat out some of these games this season but they’re 10-1 through 12 weeks of the season and are positioning themselves for another Super Bowl run.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ individual awards this season:

Week 1: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 2: D’Andre Swift NFC OPOW

Week 4: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 7: A.J. Brown NFC OPOW

Week 8: Jalen Hurts NFC OPOW

October: A.J. Brown NFC OPOM

Week 12: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube