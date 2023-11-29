Jake Elliott is named NFC special teams player of the week

There was an obvious choice for NFC special teams player of the week after the Sunday slate and the NFL made it.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has earned the honor for the sixth time in his career.

Elliott nailed a clutch 59-yard field goal near the end of the fourth quarter to tie the matchup with Buffalo at 31-31. Philadelphia went on to win in overtime, 37-34.

The rainy and windy conditions raised the level of difficulty on the kick.

That was Elliott’s only attempted field goal in the contest. He also made all four of his extra points.

According to the league, it was the longest made field goal in Week 12.

The Eagles will take on the 49ers for a rematch of the NFC Championship Game in Week 13.