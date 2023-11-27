Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal sends Eagles-Bills to overtime
The game was as wild as the wet weather in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds in left in regulation to send the Bills and Eagles to overtime at 31.
Just an absurd kick 😱 @jake_elliott22
Philadelphia scored 17 points in the fourth quarter while the Bills countered with a lone touchdown.
JAKE ELLIOTT FROM 59 YARDS IN THE RAIN
