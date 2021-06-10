Jake Dolegala is signing with the Packers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Quarterback Jake Dolegala spent the week taking part in Packers minicamp on a tryout basis and the team liked what they saw from him.

Dolegala’s agent said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that his client is signing a contract with the Packers.

The move will leave the Packers with five quarterbacks on their roster. Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert all took part in minicamp along with Dolegala, but Aaron Rodgers remained away from the team and has shown no sign that he plans on bringing his absence to an end for training camp.

Dolegala spent the 2019 season on the Bengals roster, but never played in a game. He was on the Patriots practice squad last year and on their roster this year until being waived after they picked Mac Jones in the first round.

