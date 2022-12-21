Jake Dickert: Washington State's style 'will stay the same' with new coordinators

The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is criticizing successor Gianni Infantino's plans for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. ''There are attempts to squeeze more and more out of the lemon - for example with the World Cup finals with 48 teams or now with a Club World Cup that must be viewed as direct competition to the Champions League,'' he was quoted as saying. The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be the first 48-nation tournament, meeting Infantino's election pledge of a bigger and more inclusive World Cup going beyond European and South American teams.