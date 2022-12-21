Jake Dickert: Washington State's style 'will stay the same' with new coordinators

The Associated Press
Deion Sanders was the star attraction in this year's class of new Black coaches taking over major college programs. Sanders, who left Jackson State for Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference, was one of just three Black head coaches hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023-24 season. Barring any additional changes, there will be 14 Black coaches at 133 FBS teams next season - roughly 10.5% of overall coaches and a drop from 15 at the start of this season, even as the FBS division adds two new schools in 2023.