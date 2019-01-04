Jake DeBrusk is showing his importance to the Bruins offense originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON – One of the endearing things about Jake DeBrusk as a hockey player is that he's never quite satisfied with his game even when he probably should be.

The young Bruins winger was one of the stars of Boston's 6-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at TD Garden, and scored a pair of goals including the game-winner in the third period. DeBrusk had six shots on net and three blocked shots, and was very involved in everything going on with the Black and Gold in a high-scoring affair with the Flames.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Still, DeBrusk felt like there was even more he could have brought to the table in a two-way, 200 foot game for the Bruins.

"Yes and no," said DeBrusk, when asked if he liked where his individual game is at right now. "I think that obviously when goals go in, it's always nice and that always helps. But it kind of masks lots of things too. I wasn't really that good defensively on the walls. Obviously, Calgary is a very good team at pinching and I take pride in that.

"I think I could have done better there, and also on the fore-check. So, it's a matter of getting those details down, but it's always nice when the pucks going in the net. Usually it's the other way around."

The second goal was the real difference-maker, however, as Danton Heinen started it all by blocking a shot in the Boston end, and the puck ended up with David Krejci feeding DeBrusk for a backhanded goal after a rush down the right wing. It was DeBrusk's 13th goal of the season and signaled that the winger is back to full power again after missing time with a concussion over the last few weeks.

Story continues

It can't be understated how important DeBrusk is to the B's offense right now as another source of offense beyond the Perfection Line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and it was proven out against the Flames with the overall six-goal output.

"There's obviously [more] balance. Thirteen goals [for DeBrusk] now on the second line. [David Krejci's] numbers are up, obviously some of that is playing on the top line, but he's got to find the missing piece over there to help them out and to really be a two-headed monster. [DeBrusk] is more consistent this year," said Bruce Cassidy. "That comes with – now he's a third-year pro, trying to grow a few other guy's games.

"He's around the front of the net now too, two tips in the last two games, got one in Buffalo, big goal for us. So, hopefully sticks around there. He's a greasy guy, and that's an area he can retrieve pucks as well, even if they don't get on net. He's done a good job for us there."

DeBrusk has done a good job for the Bruins this season, and now sits just three goals away from matching last season's total as a rookie for the Black and Gold. He's also on a pace for 25 plus goals at the midway point of the season for a Bruins team that desperately needs him to keep generating the goal-scoring power on a second line still searching for answers.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE