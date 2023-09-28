Jake Camarda named NFC special teams player of the month

Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Through three weeks, Camarda leads the league with 54.9 yards per punt. He also has dropped seven of his punts inside the 20-yard line, which is tied for first place in the conference.

Camarda was the NFC special teams player of the week after the Bucs' Week 2 victory over the Bears.

This is the first career player of the month award for Camarda, who is in his second season after the Bucs made him a fourth-round pick.