Jake Camarda named NFC special teams player of the year

Offensive excellence was in short supply for much of last Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Rams, so field position played a sizable role and Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda helped his team do well on that front.

Camarda punted six times for 357 yards during the Bucs’ 16-13 win. He dropped four of those punts inside the Rams’ 20-yard-line and a fifth one set L.A. up on their 20. The Rams only scored on one of those ensuing drives.

Among Camarda’s punts was a 74-yarder that flipped the field after a poor offensive possession. It was the third-longest punt of the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Camarda has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

