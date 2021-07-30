Jake Butt retires from NFL

Tight end Jake Butt signed a one-year deal with the Bears in June. He lasted only one month with the team, though.

Butt wrote Thursday that he has lost his passion for the game and is retiring after four NFL seasons.

“Football gave me some of the best times of my life,” Butt said in his statement. “Ironically, it also gave me some of my toughest times, which turned out to be the most important. The adversity that I faced in my career gave me some of the biggest opportunities to grow as a man.”

Butt tore an ACL during spring drills his sophomore season at Michigan and then tore the other one in his final game at Michigan. Still, the Broncos drafted him in the fifth round in 2017. Butt missed his rookie year and then tore his ACL again in September 2018. His knee issues kept him out in 2019, and he played five games last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In all, Butt underwent six knee surgeries.

“This may come off as impulsive,” Butt wrote. “Some may wonder, ‘Why now?’ when I was so close. But over time I’ve lost the passion that I once had for this game. I’ve battled through this feeling for a while now, but I can no longer ignore it.

“I will always cherish and love this game. It has given me some of my best memories, highest highs, my strongest friendships and my best lessons. But it’s time for me to close this chapter and move on to a new one.”

He made 10 catches for 90 yards in eight regular-season appearances.

