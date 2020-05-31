Jake Butt is healthy again, but still faces a challenge

For a change, Jake Butt is glad to be unable to go to the Broncos facility to work out.

Since that abiility is limited to players recovering from injuries and rehabbing, he’s relieved to not be in that club for a moment.

The oft-injured Broncos tight end told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post he was 100 percent healthy after missing last year with his latest knee injury.

“My knee’s good,” Butt said. “Doing everything running and lifting. This offseason has been a little bit weird for everybody, having to bounce around and train anywhere you can, but I’ve still been getting good work in, feel good about things and excited about playing ball again.”

Last year’s surgery was the fourth for Butt, which is one more than games he’s played in the NFL. The former fifth-rounder from Michigan tore his right ACL during spring practice in 2017, and then again in the Orange Bowl, his final college game. The Broncos drafted him knowing the first year was lost, and then he tore his left ACL in October of his second year. He played in the preseason last year before knee problems required another surgery.

“I don’t know a lot of people that have been through my situation and the team would still be hanging there with them in Year Four,” he said. “It really speaks a lot for the organization and what they think of me and I’m very appreciative. It’s not a guarantee — they’re not telling me I’m making the team by any stretch or rolling out the red carpet. I still have to go out there and work and earn it.

“But the fact they’re standing by me and giving me an opportunity, it obviously means the world to me and I’m going to try and go out there and prove them right and prove myself right.”

Of course, they’re also not planning on anything from him, after drafting Albert Okwuegbunam and signing Nick Vannett to go with Noah Fant and the rest of their tight end room, so even if he stays well it might be hard for him to make the roster.

Jake Butt is healthy again, but still faces a challenge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk