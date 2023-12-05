Advertisement

Jake Browning's QB sneak draws Bengals back even with Jaguars

Jake Browning has given Monday Night Football its fourth tie of the night.

In a fun back-and-forth game, Browning took a quarterback sneak across the goal line for a 1-yard score. It has tied the game 28-28 with 9:27 left.

Browning is making his second career start but playing like a wily veteran.

He is 24-of-28 for 300 yards and a touchdown for a 123.2 passer rating.

Ja'Marr Chase has nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown, including a 6-yard reception to the Jacksonville 4 on fourth-and-three after a drop on third down on the most recent scoring drive.