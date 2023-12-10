Jake Browning throws for 275 yards in Bengals' 34-14 rout of Colts

Jake Browning gave Bengals Nation a scare when he left in the second half with what looked like a thumb injury. Alas, it was nothing but a cramp that required an IV.

Browning threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as the Bengals blew out the Colts 34-14. It was a great day for Cincinnati.

The Bengals improved to 7-6, dropped the Colts to 7-6 and got help as the Texans lost four days after the Steelers lost. They now are firmly in the wild-card race.

Browning went 18-of-24, and he rebounded from both a pick-six at the end of the first half and the cramp in his thumb in the second half. He threw touchdown passes of 54 yards to Chase Brown and 11 yards to Tanner Hudson and ran for a 1-yard score.

The Bengals gained 385 yards.

Joe Mixon rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and caught three passes for 46 yards, while Brown had eight carries for 25 yards and three receptions for 80 yards and a score. Ja'Marr Chase had only three catches for 29 yards.

Gardner Minshew was 26-of-39 for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Michael Pittman catching eight for 95 yards.

Zach Moss had only 28 yards on 13 carries.