Jake Browning makes great point about his backup role to Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning says that last year’s starting experience will only help him assist Joe Burrow better in 2024.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Browning said that his role as a starter for a chunk of last season means he’s even better at weekly prep for Burrow.

Browning’s main point: “And there’s those conversations that, I was always helpful before, but there’s a whole other level of, ‘Hey, I’ve been in this offense, and I’ve had to be the trigger guy.’ And so when he has some concern or something, I can relate and we can have that conversation.”

Browning won four games as a starter for the Bengals last year while keeping them relevant when they really had no business being so with Burrow out. That led to the Bengals giving him a two-year deal this offseason rather than a one-year league minimum as an exclusive rights free agent.

More importantly here, Browning now has a better feel for what it’s like to be under center in meaningful action within the offense. Considering how much the Bengals might shift the gameplan by the opponent next season, that’s a big deal.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire