Jake Browning ‘lit the world on fire’ while making some history

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning did the unexpected on Monday night, leading his team into Jacksonville on primetime and taking down a team hoping to fight for the confernce’s No. 1 seed.

Along the way, Browning completed 32 of his 37 attempts for 354 yards and one score, rushing for a touchdown, too.

It was Browning’s second start since Joe Burrow’s injury and the offense adapted around his skill set and comfort clearly helped him make an unexpected leap.

So much so, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Browning “lit the world on fire” with his performance.

And to top it all off, he made some pretty notable history too:

From @henrybuggy and @ESPNStatsInfo: #Bengals QB Jake Browning is the first undrafted player in the Common Draft Era (Since 1967) to throw for 350 Pass yds and complete 85% of his passes in a game. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 5, 2023

With Browning playing like this, the Bengals could be right in every game down the stretch as they look to play the spoiler — or more.

