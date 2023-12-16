Jake Browning, Bengals rally to down Vikings in OT

Jake Browning continues to be remarkable for the Cincinnati Bengals in place of Joe Burrow.

The undrafted quarterback led Cincinnati to 21 points in the fourth quarter and a game-winning drive in overtime Saturday as the Bengals downed the Vikings, 27-24.

The teams traded possessions in overtime before Browning made the big play, finding Tyler Boyd for 44 yards.

That set up Evan McPherson, who easily converted a 29-yard field goal attempt for the victory that improved Cincy to 8-6.

Minnesota, which led at one point, 17-3, fell to 7-7.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire