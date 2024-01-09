Jake Browning attends Washington-Michigan CFP national championship, shares prediction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, a former Washington Huskies standout, was included among ESPN picks for the College Football Playoff national championship between the Michigan Wolverines and UW.

Browning's pick, per ESPN's ticker, was a 35-27 Washington win.

Browning, who played most of the Bengals' Week 18 win against Cleveland before backup AJ McCarron replaced him during the second half, was in attendance and on the Huskies' sideline before the game started, per video from Washington Football's Twitter account:

More of Browning at the game:

Jake Browning coming in HOT on the sideline with a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Strawberry Guava flavor. Best life being lived. #Washington pic.twitter.com/d8b1ZeQc0J — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) January 8, 2024

Browning starred at Washington from 2015 to 2018.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jake Browning attends Washington-Michigan CFP national championship